San Diego's Tocagen Goes for $86 Million IPO
3/10/2017 7:44:20 AM
Tocagen, which is developing gene therapies for the treatment of brain cancer, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.
The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2007 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TOCA. Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Head case: Brain cancer biotech Tocagen files for a $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
