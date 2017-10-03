|
Stryker (SYK) Sues Zimmer Biomet Again for Poaching Sales Reps in Texas
3/10/2017 7:41:32 AM
Stryker yesterday leveled another lawsuit accusing Zimmer Biomet of poaching Stryker’s roster of sales reps, this time in Texas.
Stryker in 2013 sued a pair of former sales agents, accusing them of scheming to poach reps and business from Stryker in Louisiana and New York (that case is headed to a federal appeals court, after a jury in February 2016 found for Stryker and awarded $745,195 in damages).
Yesterday, in the U.S. District Court for Southern Texas, Stryker made similar accusations, alleging a poaching scheme by Zimmer Biomet of “concerted and deliberate unfair competition, improper use of Stryker’s confidential and trade secret information, and improper solicitations of Stryker’s customers and employees” in the Houston area.
