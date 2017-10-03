 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

5 Biotech CEOs On Payers, Investors And Big Bets



3/10/2017 6:50:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Surred by politics and public backlash, drug pricing has been the hot button issue for the pharma industry for more than two years now. And while how to price your drugs has always been a complex issue for pharma and biotechs alike, this new environment has made it particularly important to start engaging with payers as early in the drug development process as possible.

Every biotech knows that payers are the gatekeepers to the market and, ultimately, to patients.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 