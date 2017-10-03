 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) And Merck & Co. (MRK) Go For An Even Longer Throw Of The Javelin



3/10/2017 6:34:34 AM

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA’s (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) tweaks to the Javelin Lung 100 study of their PD-L1 antibody avelumab, which will delay its readout by almost two years, look like a painful but necessary adjustment to commercial realities in this competitive cancer indication. The changes will more than double the size of the study, in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, and push data out to mid-2019.

