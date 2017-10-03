Employer:
Durham's
Argos
(
ARGS
) Takes Ax to 38% of Workforce
3/10/2017 6:26:11 AM
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - on March 8, 2017, board approved a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and reduce company's operating expenses
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says under this plan, company plans to reduce its workforce by 46 employees (or 38%) from 122 employees to 76 employees
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says expects that workforce reduction will be substantially complete by end of march 2017
