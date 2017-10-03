 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How the Repeal of Obamacare Could Put $270 Million Back in Gilead (GILD)'s Bank Account



3/10/2017 6:21:55 AM

A fierce battle for market share in hepatitis C treatment is taking a toll on Gilead Sciences' financials, but a proposal to reform Obamacare may offer a tailwind friendly to the bottom line.

Congress is proposing a repeal of Obamacare and, as part of that effort, a jettisoning of the taxes associated with it. If this replacement plan becomes law, then it could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the company's annual profits.

Give me a (tax) break

Obamacare includes a slate of taxes and fees to help offset its cost, and the branded prescription drug fee is one of them.

Read at Motley Fool


