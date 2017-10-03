|
Why This Biotech Has Amazon (AMZN)-Growth Potential
3/10/2017 6:17:44 AM
While the human genome was first decoded more than a decade ago, I'd bet that you still haven't had your DNA sequenced. That's because it still costs more than $1,000 to do so, which is a price tag that is still too high to drive mass adoption.
However, I'd bet that you will have your genome sequenced in the next decade or so as costs continue to fall. If I'm right, then Illumina -- a leading provider of genomic-testing equipment -- looks poised for massive growth from here.
Illumina is the dominant player in the genomic-sequencing market.
