400 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Jobs at Risk in Scotland



3/10/2017 6:14:41 AM

It is launching a consultation process with employees of its subsidiary Ethicon, which runs the site. Johnson & Johnson's medical devices division (JJMD) said the move was part of a global restructuring effort announced in January 2016. The restructuring is in part designed to streamline operations, it added.



