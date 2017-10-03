Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
400
Johnson & Johnson
(
JNJ
) Jobs at Risk in Scotland
3/10/2017 6:14:41 AM
It is launching a consultation process with employees of its subsidiary Ethicon, which runs the site. Johnson & Johnson's medical devices division (JJMD) said the move was part of a global restructuring effort announced in January 2016. The restructuring is in part designed to streamline operations, it added.
Read at
BBC News
Read at
Financial Times
Read at
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
Read at
News Release
Read at
Belfast Telegraph
