Why an Acquisition of This CAR-T Biotech Makes Sense
3/10/2017 6:07:20 AM
It's been a great year for Kite Pharma so far. The clinical-stage biotech announced great results on Feb. 28 for its lead candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel. (I suspect the name came from throwing Scrabble tiles on a Kite scientist's desk.)
In a phase 2/3 clinical study, the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) drug produced astonishing results. Patients with chemorefractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) who took a single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel (let's call it AC for short) experienced an 82% objective response rate. After six months, a full 36% of patients had no signs of cancer.
