80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
A Win for
venBio
as Judge Hits Pause on
Immunomedics
(
IMMU
)'s $2 Billion Deal With
Seattle Genetics
(
SGEN
)
3/10/2017 5:59:38 AM
Immunomedics shares were skyrocketing midday Thursday on news that a judge halted its licensing deal with Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as a result of a lawsuit filed byVenBio, an activist firm invested in Immunomedics.
The company's shares were up 12% midday, hitting $5.60 apiece.
Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, based in Delaware, ordered the injunction, which will be for thirty days, pending a hearing. The judge in this case is important - Laster often is aggressive when it comes to M&A law.
Read at
The Street.com
Read at
Seattle Times
Read at
Puget Sound Business Journal
