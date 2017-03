A Win for venBio as Judge Hits Pause on Immunomedics (IMMU)'s $2 Billion Deal With Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Immunomedics shares were skyrocketing midday Thursday on news that a judge halted its licensing deal with Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as a result of a lawsuit filed byVenBio, an activist firm invested in Immunomedics.The company's shares were up 12% midday, hitting $5.60 apiece.Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, based in Delaware, ordered the injunction, which will be for thirty days, pending a hearing. The judge in this case is important - Laster often is aggressive when it comes to M&A law.