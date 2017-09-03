 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

FDA Slaps a Class I Recall Tag on Physio-Control's Lifepak 1000



3/9/2017 6:59:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The FDA today labeled a select recall of Physio-Control Lifepak 1000 defibrillators over electrical issues as Class I.

A Class 1 indication from the federal watchdog indicates “a reasonable probability that use of these products will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency.

The company’s Lifepak 1000 defibrillator is designed to deliver lifesaving electrical shocks to individuals with sudden cardiac arrest.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 