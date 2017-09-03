|
This Maryland Startup Wants to Make Detecting Heart Murmurs Easier
3/9/2017 6:56:20 AM
Consider this scenario. During a routine physical, a pediatrician hears a heart murmur. Naturally, the child is referred to a cardiologist and an appointment is scheduled for a few days (or weeks) later. The parents are terrified, but put on their brave faces.
When the appointment finally arrives, the cardiologist listens and soon diagnoses a Still’s murmur – completely harmless. The parents finally exhale, and a potentially life-changing problem simply evaporates.
