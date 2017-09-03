|
A Closer Look at GRAIL, Illumina (ILMN)'s Billion-Dollar Bay Area Diagnostics Startup
3/9/2017 6:52:47 AM
Being a $100 million spin-out of Illumina will surely get you a foot in the door at any life science VC firm. Raising a further $900 million (and counting) — that requires something a little extra.
So who is Grail, the cancer diagnostics company that last week raised what could be the largest-ever equity financing round in biopharma history? How has it shaped a field of diagnostics into a billion-dollar venture in just over a year?
While the company hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with information, a lot can be gleaned from CEO Jeff Huber’s presentation at the Future of Genomic Medicine conference held in San Diego last week.
