 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A Closer Look at GRAIL, Illumina (ILMN)'s Billion-Dollar Bay Area Diagnostics Startup



3/9/2017 6:52:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Being a $100 million spin-out of Illumina will surely get you a foot in the door at any life science VC firm. Raising a further $900 million (and counting) — that requires something a little extra.

So who is Grail, the cancer diagnostics company that last week raised what could be the largest-ever equity financing round in biopharma history? How has it shaped a field of diagnostics into a billion-dollar venture in just over a year?

While the company hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with information, a lot can be gleaned from CEO Jeff Huber’s presentation at the Future of Genomic Medicine conference held in San Diego last week.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 