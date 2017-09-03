 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) in Deep Talks to Sell Biosimilars Unit



3/9/2017 6:48:05 AM

Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Thursday said it was seeking a buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in October.

The chief executive of the maker of drugs, lab supplies and high-tech chemicals, Stefan Oschmann, said negotiations were far advanced but complex, speaking at a press conference after the release of full-year results.

Merck has been working since 2012 with Dr Reddy's of India in developing cheaper versions of blockbuster biotech drugs such as AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Humira, Roche's (ROG.S) Rituxan and Amgen's (AMGN.O) Neulasta but has not yet brought products to market.

