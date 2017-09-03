 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
12 Incredible Women You've Never Heard Of Who Changed Science Forever



3/9/2017 6:22:10 AM

Sure, most people have heard of Marie Curie and Rosalind Franklin, Jane Goodall and Sally Ride.

But for every female scientist whose work has been recognized and celebrated, there are thousands who have been accidentally or purposefully forgotten.

For a few, that might change, thanks to a beautiful new book, "Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World," by artist Rachel Ignotofsky.



