Some People Subconsciously Seek Out Narcissists To Date — Here's Why, European Journal of Personality Reveals
3/9/2017 6:18:51 AM
There are three main stages in a narcissist's relationship: idealize, devalue and discard.
As the partner of a narcissist, the relationship starts off being everything you ever wanted and ends with you being cast aside, feeling worthless.
Breaking up with a narcissist is hard, but many people who've done it report that they finally understood how badly they were treated once the relationship was over, and vowed never to fall for the same tricks again.
