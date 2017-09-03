|
Study Identifies Best Exercise To Reverse Signs Of Aging, Mayo Clinic Reveals
You already know working out regularly can help keep you slim, boost your mood, aid your sleep, and even stave off disease. But a new study has identified a potential mode of exercise that may help optimize the reversal of any unwanted signs of aging — high-intensity interval training (HIIT).
The idea is that instead of long, steady movement (think: running several miles on a treadmill at the same speed and incline), alternating between quick spurts of intense, all-out exercise and lower-intensity exercise during HIIT can help raise your heart rate and enable you to shed more fat, faster.
