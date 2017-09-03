 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Study Identifies Best Exercise To Reverse Signs Of Aging, Mayo Clinic Reveals



3/9/2017 6:15:00 AM

You already know working out regularly can help keep you slim, boost your mood, aid your sleep, and even stave off disease. But a new study has identified a potential mode of exercise that may help optimize the reversal of any unwanted signs of aging — high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

The idea is that instead of long, steady movement (think: running several miles on a treadmill at the same speed and incline), alternating between quick spurts of intense, all-out exercise and lower-intensity exercise during HIIT can help raise your heart rate and enable you to shed more fat, faster.

