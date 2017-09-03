 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

9 Biotechs That Hope the FDA Will Bend the Rules to Approve Their Drug



3/9/2017 6:13:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Call them the "Gnarly Nine."

The nine biotech and drug companies below are each developing different medicines, but have a common mission: to convince the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant approval of their respective drugs based on clinical data requiring the agency to bend, tweak or even maybe lower current standards. Two companies, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and CytRx (CYTR) , even believe they can secure FDA approvals with a submission consisting entirely of negative data from failed clinical trials.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 