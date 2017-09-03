 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Sends Another Message to Biopharma, This Time Via Medicare



3/9/2017 6:07:06 AM

Rep. Elijah Cummings came out of a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday with a high-powered endorsement on Medicare negotiations and another chilling message to biopharma execs that their day of judgment is at hand.

Meeting with reporters after the sit-down, Cummings said that Trump had enthusiastically backed their plan to repeal the law that prevents the huge federal agency from bargaining over drug prices and wants to go even further than that on price negotiations as he delivers a large dose of payback prescribed by his base.

Trump “felt that they have been treated very unfairly by the drug companies and he said that it was something that he really wants to do,” Cummings added, according to a report from The Hill. “He said that he would join us in pushing a bill through.”

