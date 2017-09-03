 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Blueberry “Pill” Helps Older Brain Find Its Thrill, University of Exeter Study Reveals



3/9/2017 6:06:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of many dark-skinned fruits have long been touted as the panacea for a multitude of ailments. Due to their high flavonoid levels, blueberries—along with a number of other fruits—have colloquially been reclassified as a superfood. Now, investigators at the University of Exeter have just published some evidence that could lend some credence to blueberries' promotional health claims.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 