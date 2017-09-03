|
Blueberry “Pill” Helps Older Brain Find Its Thrill, University of Exeter Study Reveals
3/9/2017 6:06:42 AM
The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of many dark-skinned fruits have long been touted as the panacea for a multitude of ailments. Due to their high flavonoid levels, blueberries—along with a number of other fruits—have colloquially been reclassified as a superfood. Now, investigators at the University of Exeter have just published some evidence that could lend some credence to blueberries' promotional health claims.
