3 Things Veeva Systems, Inc. Management Wants You To Know

3/9/2017 5:57:38 AM
Last week, management at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) reported earnings that investors have become accustomed to. In fact, shareholders have been downright spoiled: both the top and bottom lines came in ahead of expectations; annual sales growth from Veeva's non-CRM division came in at a blistering 113%.
The company -- which offers cloud solutions primarily to pharmaceutical companies to bring their drugs to market -- has hit its stride. But some were disappointed that revenue is only expected to grow by 21% over the coming year.
