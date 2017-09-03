|
He's in the Money: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CEO's Pay Package Up by Almost 70%
3/9/2017 5:53:54 AM
AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot, saw his pay package soar by almost 70 percent last year, the company has disclosed. The rise was triggered by a number of long-term incentive plans and other rewards.
AstraZeneca’s share price has been little changed in London this morning, having dipped 0.03 percent to 4,715.00p as of 09:13 GMT, as compared with a 0.12-percent fall in the benchmark FTSE 100 index. The group’s shares have gained more than 16 percent over the past year, and are up by some six percent in the year-to-date.
