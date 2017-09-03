|
3 Biotechs Under $5 With Jaw-Dropping Growth Potential
3/9/2017 5:45:14 AM
Why do some companies' shares trade at $100 or more each while others trade at substantially less? There are many factors that contribute to the price of a stock, the most important being the number of shares outstanding. After all, the share price multiplied by the number of shares available determines a company's market cap, which is the true price at which the market values a company.
While companies with lower-priced shares are often riskier than those with higher prices, some companies trading under $5 per share have intriguing potential. Investors searching for overlooked growth opportunities should consider industrial biotech BioAmber, pharmaceutical services company Codexis, and one-trick-pony biopharma Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.
comments powered by