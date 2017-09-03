 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Bay Area Biotech is Being Wooed by Drug Giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)



3/9/2017 5:33:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVOb.CO) has approached Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT.O), a U.S. biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to discuss a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

The approach comes as Novo Nordisk seeks to shore up declining sales from its aging diabetes franchise. With its suite of blood disease treatments under development, Global Blood Therapeutics would be a boon to Novo Nordisk's portfolio.

Global Blood Therapeutics is now working with an investment bank to review its options, and there is no certainty that it will enter into negotiations with Novo Nordisk or that it will explore a sale, the people said this week.

Read at Reuters
Read at The Street.com
Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 