|
This Bay Area Biotech is Being Wooed by Drug Giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
3/9/2017 5:33:05 AM
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVOb.CO) has approached Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT.O), a U.S. biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to discuss a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.
The approach comes as Novo Nordisk seeks to shore up declining sales from its aging diabetes franchise. With its suite of blood disease treatments under development, Global Blood Therapeutics would be a boon to Novo Nordisk's portfolio.
Global Blood Therapeutics is now working with an investment bank to review its options, and there is no certainty that it will enter into negotiations with Novo Nordisk or that it will explore a sale, the people said this week.
comments powered by