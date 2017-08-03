How to Rework Your Resume to Make the Big Data Leap from Tech to Biotech

MORTGAGE XYZ, Ann Arbor, MI

Oct. 2010 – Jan. 2016

Director of Technology / Software & Web Development



Led the application development, technical support and customer service departments, and planned and executed development projects that drove revenue growth and boosted efficiency. Acted as project manager in designing and leading software and web-development projects from concept to implementation, working independently and with cross-functional teams. Developed and led a highly skilled, agile team of IT managers, project coordinators, data analysts and software engineers.



Key Accomplishments:



• Pioneered, designed and developed the BOOM! Mortgage pre-application program, which allows Mortgage XYZ brokers and lenders to drive revenue by creating customized marketing and client development presentations from their own PCs.

• Drove operational efficiencies for multiple bank branches by providing a web-based tool for printing and displaying up-to-the-minute mortgage rates.

• Successfully developed listing presentation software that allowed realtors to present themselves to prospective clients, incorporating comps with graphics and mapping functionality to provide clients the opportunity to visualize pricing strategies according local markets.

