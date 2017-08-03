Painful Setbacks Lead Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Bring in a New R&D Chief

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has appointed Dr.
Thomas J. Lynch, Jr., 56, executive vice president and chief scientific
officer, effective March 16, 2017. He succeeds Dr. Francis Cuss, 62, who
will retire from the company. Dr. Cuss will serve as an advisor to the
company for the next three months to ensure a seamless transition. In
connection with today’s announcement, Dr. Lynch will step down from the
Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb, effective March 15, 2017.
Dr. Lynch has more than 30 years of medical, management and leadership
experience, including more than 23 years at Massachusetts General
Hospital (MGH). He served as chairman and chief executive officer of
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization and as a member of the MGH
Board from 2015 to 2017. Before returning to MGH, Dr. Lynch served as
the director of Yale Cancer Center and was the Richard and Jonathan
Sackler Professor of Internal Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine
from 2009 to 2015. While at MGH in 2004, Dr. Lynch was part of the team
credited with the significant discovery that certain genetic mutations
in lung cancer patients caused therapies to work for some individuals
and not for others.
“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the leadership team at Bristol-Myers
Squibb,” said Giovanni
Caforio, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman designate of
Bristol-Myers Squibb. “Tom is an internationally recognized oncologist
known for his leadership in the treatment of lung cancer and has made
significant contributions to the field of targeted therapies throughout
his career. Tom brings deep industry knowledge and a sophisticated
understanding of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Research & Development program
from his experience as a member of our Board. As we transition to our
next phase of growth, we are confident Tom is the right person to lead
our dynamic R&D organization as we focus on accelerating the development
of our Immuno-Oncology medicines and fully realizing the extraordinary
potential of our diverse, innovative pipeline. With deep experience as a
clinical researcher, leader of large research centers and a practicing
physician, Tom brings unique, important and timely perspectives to the
business.”
Dr. Lynch said, “Throughout my career, I have been devoted to advancing
oncology research, with a particular focus on lung cancer. I have seen
firsthand Bristol-Myers Squibb’s commitment to making a meaningful
difference in the lives of patients, and I am honored to lead the
company’s R&D program, where lung cancer research is a core area of
focus in a highly successful Immuno-Oncology development program. I have
a strong appreciation for the depth of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s portfolio
and rich pipeline in oncology as well as in the fields of cardiovascular
diseases, immunoscience and fibrosis. We have a number of significant
opportunities and are uniquely positioned to transform cancer care. I am
confident that our team will continue to discover and develop innovative
medicines that address serious diseases in areas of significant unmet
medical need.”
Caforio concluded, “On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I want
to thank Francis for his hard work and dedication to Bristol-Myers
Squibb for more than 13 years. Our portfolio and pipeline have been
significantly strengthened during his time leading Discovery and R&D,
and we wish him the best in his retirement.”
“It has been an honor to lead Bristol-Myers Squibb’s talented R&D team
during such a transformative period for the company,” said Cuss. “Today,
Bristol-Myers Squibb is creating unprecedented opportunities to address
some of the most challenging disease areas in ways we never thought
possible even five years ago. I’ve come to know Tom well in his capacity
as a board member and I am confident that under his leadership the team
will continue to flourish and find new ways to discover, develop and
deliver innovative medicines that make a difference in the lives of
patients.”
About Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Jr.
Dr. Lynch has served as chairman and chief executive officer of
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization and a member of the
Massachusetts General Hospital Board since 2015. From 2009 to 2015, Dr.
Lynch was director of Yale Cancer Center and was the Richard and
Jonathan Sackler Professor of Internal Medicine, Yale Cancer Center,
Yale School of Medicine. He has also served as the Physician in Chief of
Smilow Cancer Hospital, Yale-New Haven, since 2009. Prior to 2009, Dr.
Lynch was Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of
Hematology/Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Lynch is a
member of the American Association for Cancer Research, the American
Society of Clinical Oncology, and the International Association for the
Study of Lung Cancer.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Statement on Cautionary Factors
This Report contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans and
projections regarding the company’s financial position, results of
operations, market position, product development and business strategy.
These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such
as "anticipate", "estimates", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",
"intend", "plan", "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning
in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial
performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on current
expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including
factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause
actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current
expectations.
These factors include, among other things, effects of the continuing
implementation of governmental laws and regulations related to Medicare,
Medicaid, Medicaid managed care organizations and entities under the
Public Health Service 340B program, pharmaceutical rebates and
reimbursement, market factors, competitive product development and
approvals, pricing controls and pressures (including changes in rules
and practices of managed care groups and institutional and governmental
purchasers), economic conditions such as interest rate and currency
exchange rate fluctuations, judicial decisions, claims and concerns that
may arise regarding the safety and efficacy of in-line products and
product candidates, changes to wholesaler inventory levels, variability
in data provided by third parties, changes in, and interpretation of,
governmental regulations and legislation affecting domestic or foreign
operations, including tax obligations, changes to business or tax
planning strategies, difficulties and delays in product development,
manufacturing or sales including any potential future recalls, patent
positions, the ultimate outcome of any litigation matter, our level of
indebtedness and risks, disruption, costs and uncertainty caused by or
related to the actions of stockholders. These factors also include the
Company’s ability to execute successfully its strategic plans, including
its business development strategy, the expiration of patents or data
protection on certain products, including assumptions about the
Company’s ability to retain patent exclusivity of certain products, and
the impact and result of governmental investigations. There can be no
guarantees with respect to pipeline products that future clinical
studies will support the data described in this release, that the
compounds will receive necessary regulatory approvals, or that they will
prove to be commercially successful; nor are there guarantees that
regulatory approvals will be sought, or sought within currently expected
timeframes, or that contractual milestones will be achieved. For further
details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see
the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form
10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K,
filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation
to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.