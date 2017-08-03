 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Biogen (BIIB) Faces Another High-Profile Departure



3/8/2017 8:36:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biogen, the state’s largest drugmaker, has seen a number of top executives depart in recent years. Now you can add another official to the list: Adriana Karaboutis, the company’s executive vice president of technology, business solutions and corporate affairs.

Karaboutis’ decision to leave Cambridge-based Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday and confirmed by a spokesman for the company. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for Karaboutis’ exit, or about the company’s search for her replacement.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 