Biogen (BIIB) Faces Another High-Profile Departure

Biogen, the state’s largest drugmaker, has seen a number of top executives depart in recent years. Now you can add another official to the list: Adriana Karaboutis, the company’s executive vice president of technology, business solutions and corporate affairs.Karaboutis’ decision to leave Cambridge-based Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday and confirmed by a spokesman for the company. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for Karaboutis’ exit, or about the company’s search for her replacement.