Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Biogen
(
BIIB
) Faces Another High-Profile Departure
Tweet
3/8/2017 8:36:06 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Biogen, the state’s largest drugmaker, has seen a number of top executives depart in recent years. Now you can add another official to the list: Adriana Karaboutis, the company’s executive vice president of technology, business solutions and corporate affairs.
Karaboutis’ decision to leave Cambridge-based Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday and confirmed by a spokesman for the company. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for Karaboutis’ exit, or about the company’s search for her replacement.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
5 Things
Biogen
(BIIB)'s CEO Just Said That You Don't Want To Miss
Why
President Trump's
View Of The
FDA
Is Misguided
Drug Giants Like
Biogen
(BIIB),
Vertex
(VRTX) to Ignore Investor Calls to Explain Price Hikes
Former
Millennium
and
FORUM Pharma
CEO Resurfaces to Helm Massachusetts Biotech
XTuit
Top Pharma Lobbyist Showers Praise on
Biogen
(BIIB) for Being Anti-
Shkreli
Like
COO and First Employee of
Editas Medicine
(EDIT) to Exit, Effective March 31
Momenta
(MNTA) to Become Neighbors With
Biogen
(BIIB),
Ironwood
(IRWD) in Kendall Square Next Year
What An Entrepreneur Can Learn From
Theranos
Merck & Co.
(MRK)'s Alzheimer's Failure Has All Eyes and Hopes Turning to
Biogen
(BIIB)
Meet
Mark Zuckerberg’s
Man in the Lab at the
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Biogen Idec, Inc. (Massachusetts)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Personnel