|
New Jersey's Braeburn Pharma Secretly Funded Advocacy Group Fronted by Newt Gingrich
3/8/2017 7:27:38 AM
Opioid treatment implant-maker Braeburn Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing last month that it has made charitable donations to an advocacy group fronted by Newt Gingrich and Patrick Kennedy known as Advocates for Opioid Recovery. The group lobbies for more government funding and insurance coverage for opioid maintenance treatments.
Former Republican House speaker Gingrich and former congressman Kennedy are paid advisors to the group, making appearances on Fox News and in the New Yorker. Last week, Gingrich told Stat that he didn’t know who was funding the advocacy group and the nonprofit’s officials refused to disclose its investors.
comments powered by