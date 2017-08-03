|
Sanofi (SNY) Looking to Slap 'For Sale' Sign on Its European Generic Drug Biz, Deal Could Bring in $2.1 Billion
3/8/2017 7:13:27 AM
French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
A handful of banks have been shortlisted to present their final pitches for the long-awaited deal which could be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), the sources said.
Bankers have been vying for a mandate for the past 18 months since Sanofi boss Olivier Brandicourt took charge of the French firm and decided to put the business under review.
