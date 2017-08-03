|
NovoSource Heads to Bankruptcy Auction Late Spring
3/8/2017 6:54:29 AM
Orthopedic developer NovoSource said this week it will be liquidating its corporate assets through a court-ordered auction some time in late spring.
The Dayton, Ohio-based medical device maker’s primary products were the NovoKnee total knee system and the NovoHip total hip system.
NovoSource offers a posterior stabilized option for its NovoKnee femoral components, as well as a cruciate retaining design. Its posterior stabilized, cruciate retaining and ultra congruent highly cross linked polyethylene knee inserts are available in 9mm to 18mm sizes in 2mm increments, the company said.
