NovoSource Heads to Bankruptcy Auction Late Spring



3/8/2017 6:54:29 AM

Orthopedic developer NovoSource said this week it will be liquidating its corporate assets through a court-ordered auction some time in late spring.

The Dayton, Ohio-based medical device maker’s primary products were the NovoKnee total knee system and the NovoHip total hip system.

NovoSource offers a posterior stabilized option for its NovoKnee femoral components, as well as a cruciate retaining design. Its posterior stabilized, cruciate retaining and ultra congruent highly cross linked polyethylene knee inserts are available in 9mm to 18mm sizes in 2mm increments, the company said.

