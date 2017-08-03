|
3 Things Gilead (GILD) Can Do To Return To Its Glory Days
3/8/2017 6:40:00 AM
Sales are plunging for once high-flying products. Revenue and earnings are falling. Its stock price has slumped. Several of its most promising pipeline prospects are still years away from commercialization.
All of these statements are true for Gilead Sciences. But is the big biotech destined for perpetual malaise? Not hardly. Here's why the best is yet to come for Gilead.
What it would take to top the past
The chart below tells an interesting story. Gilead Sciences' trailing-12-month revenue and stock price took off from 2013 through 2015, driven primarily by the prospects and ultimate success for the company's hepatitis C franchise.
