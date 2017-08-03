 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Had 'Fake Doctor' Under Payroll in Australia



3/8/2017 6:32:32 AM

A man who allegedly faked his credentials to masquerade as a doctor in the New South Wales health system later worked for one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca. Shyam Acharya allegedly stole the identity of another doctor in India, Sarang Chitale, and fraudulently gained registration with the Medical Board of NSW in 2003. He worked as a doctor in NSW hospitals, including Wyong, Gosford, Hornsby and Manly, for more than a decade.

Read at ABC (Australia)


