3 Little-Known Biotechs That Could Double Overnight



3/8/2017 6:22:20 AM

Stone Energy Corporation recently made a massive overnight move when it jumped 300% in a day. Traders looking for stocks to buy that could double in a single day are always on the hunt for names like SGY. It’s impossible to reliably predict stocks that will make these massive moves, but there are two metrics in particular that indicate a stock with explosive potential.

Other stocks that have delivered 300% to 1000% short-term gains in recent months, including DryShips Inc., EnteroMedics Inc, all have extremely low floats and extremely high short interest. Those two metrics aren’t necessarily the catalysts that drive a stock higher, but they can indicate that, if the stock gets moving in the right direction, it may take off like a rocket.

If you can stomach the extreme risk, here are three stocks that could double at any time.

