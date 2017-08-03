What Illumina (ILMN)'s And Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Latest GRAIL Moves Mean For Investors

|
3/8/2017 6:19:44 AM
There was a step forward and a step backward last week related to GRAIL, the company seeking to develop a simple DNA blood test to detect most forms of cancer early enough to be effectively treated.
The step backward came from Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), GRAIL's primary founder. GRAIL repurchased part of the genomic-sequencing leader's stake in the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), on the other hand, took a step forward by making a significant investment in GRAIL. What do these recent moves mean for Illumina and Bristol-Myers Squibb investors?
comments powered by