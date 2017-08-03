 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

5 Things Biogen (BIIB)'s CEO Just Said That You Don't Want To Miss



3/8/2017 6:17:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Despite headwinds for its multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been on a roll lately. The biotech won U.S. regulatory approval for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug Spinraza in December. It also spun off its hemophilia business into a new company, Bioverativ, in February.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos sat down at the Cowen & Company Annual Health Care Conference earlier this week to talk about his company's future.


Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 