3 Biotech Stocks You Don't Have To Babysit



3/8/2017 6:12:54 AM

The biotechnology industry is typically characterized by companies with huge potential, but little to no revenue. This situation often leads to some gut-wrenching volatility that keeps even the most cavalier investors constantly logging into their brokerage accounts.

But biotech investing doesn't need to be an exercise in anxiety management. Three of my favorite stocks in the space -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) -- are far safer than your average biotech. Let's take a closer look at each to see if any deserve a spot in your long-term portfolio.

