NantHealth
(
NH
) Founder
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Calls Report on Fund Diversion 'Maliciously False'
Tweet
3/8/2017 6:10:43 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Shares of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s biotech firm plunged this week after a news report raised questions of whether the Los Angeles billionaire had used a donation to a university to artificially inflate the outlook for the company’s operations.
STAT, a news group affiliated with the Boston Globe, reported Monday that Soon-Shiong and his charitable foundations gave the University of Utah $12 million for genetic disease research in 2014. The university later paid $10 million of that amount to NantHealth, a Culver City company founded by Soon-Shiong.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
BioSpace.com
