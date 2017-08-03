 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
NantHealth (NH) Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong Calls Report on Fund Diversion 'Maliciously False'



3/8/2017 6:10:43 AM

Shares of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s biotech firm plunged this week after a news report raised questions of whether the Los Angeles billionaire had used a donation to a university to artificially inflate the outlook for the company’s operations.

STAT, a news group affiliated with the Boston Globe, reported Monday that Soon-Shiong and his charitable foundations gave the University of Utah $12 million for genetic disease research in 2014. The university later paid $10 million of that amount to NantHealth, a Culver City company founded by Soon-Shiong.



