Ultrafast Detection Of A Cancer Biomarker Enabled By Innovative Nanobiodevice, Nagoya University Reveals
3/8/2017 6:09:29 AM
Nagoya, Japan – Like DNA, ribonucleic acid (RNA) is a type of polymeric biomolecule essential for life, playing important roles in gene processing. Short lengths of RNA called microRNA are more stable than longer RNA chains, and are found in common bodily fluids. The level of microRNA in bodily fluids is strongly correlated with the presence and advance of cancer. This means that microRNA can act as an easily accessible biomarker to diagnose cancer, which causes over 14% of deaths annually worldwide.
