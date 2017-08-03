 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Urine-Based Biomarkers For Early Cancer Screening Test, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology Study



3/8/2017 6:05:58 AM

A team of researchers, led by Professor Yoon-Kyoung Cho of Life Science at UNIST has recently developed a new technique that effectively identifies cancer-causing substances in the urine or blood.

In the study, Professor Yoon-Kyoung Cho of Life Science, a group leader at IBS Research Center for Soft and Living Matter (CSLM) presented an integrated centrifugal microfluidic platform (Exodisc), a device that isolates extracellular vesicles (EVs) from urine.

Read at ScienceDaily


