|
Why Ionis Pharma (IONS)'s Extensive and Deep Pipeline Could Get Investors' Hearts Pumping
3/8/2017 6:05:20 AM
Mid-cap biotech Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an extensive pipeline of drugs built on its platform of RNA antisense technology. Among the wide variety of candidates is one that should make biotech investors sit up and take notice. Let's look at the reasons why the company's anticoagulant drug could get investors' hearts racing.
IONIS-FXIRx is a significant improvement over existing therapies
IONIS-FXIRx (Pronounced "Factor 11 Rx") is an anti-thrombotic drug that takes a novel approach to preventing unwanted blood clots. Factor XI is a clotting factor produced in the liver and is important in the pathway of blood coagulation. People who have an overproduction of Factor XI are prone to blood clots, which can trigger heart attacks and strokes. On the other hand, people who are deficient in Factor XI have a lower incidence of blood clot formation but without increased risk of bleeding events. IONIS-FXIRx inhibits the liver's production of Factor XI.
comments powered by