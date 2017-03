Pfizer (PFE) Eyes $100 Million Expansion, New Jobs in North Carolina

Global drug manufacturer Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is in talks with state and local officials in Lee County about a potential $100 million expansion of the company’s drug development plant in Sanford, multiple sources close to the deal have confirmed.The project is not expected to be jobs-heavy. An estimated 50 new jobs would be created if the company chooses to make the investment in North Carolina. But it could bring back at least a portion of the high-paying jobs in Sanford that were lost when the plant downsized in 2009. The new jobs are expected to pay an average wage of $90,000 per year – a wage much higher than the county’s average wage of $38,116.