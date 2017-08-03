|
How Vivek Ramaswamy Plans To Speed Drug Research And Cure Alzheimer's Disease
3/8/2017 5:44:42 AM
Before his 30th birthday Vivek Ramaswamy, a former hedge fund star and current biotech entrepreneur, had taken public two biotech companies—Axovant Sciences and Myovant Sciences . How? Ramaswamy, now 31, targets promising drugs from big pharma which—because of corporate strategy, market tastes, or politics—have stalled in clinical trials. His parent company Roivant buys these half-developed drugs, with the aim to rescue them from the regulatory bottleneck, pushing compounds through the FDA and into the market. If it works, patients will get healthy and investors will reap healthy returns.
