The Hair Loss Drug Trump Uses Has Some Scary Side Effects
3/8/2017 5:43:14 AM
While popping my daily dose of pills the other day — you know, the drugs guys over 60 often take to try to squeeze out another decade or two — I stumbled across a news story describing the drugs President Donald Trump takes, according to his personal physician.
The list took me aback. The 45th president and I are aging like blood brothers. We're both using baby aspirin to stave off heart attacks, a statin to lower our cholesterol and doxycycline to control a similar skin-reddening condition called rosacea.
