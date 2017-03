Breath Therapeutics Spins Out of PARI Pharma With $46 Million and a Ready-to-Go Phase III Drug/Device Combo

The German aerosol therapy company PARI Pharmaceuticals is spinning out a Phase III effort to develop a drug/device combo that matches an inhaled formulation of an immunosuppressant with a remotely monitored delivery device to treat a rare lung condition. And it’s recruited a trio of European venture groups, including Sofinnova Partners in Paris, to back a €43.5 million (about $46 million) round to boot it up to regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.The idea is simple. Investigators will use an aerosolized version of liposomal cyclosporine A, delivered through a nebulizer with remote monitoring technology from PARI to evaluate its effect on Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome, or BOS, a lethal orphan respiratory disease involving lung transplant rejection. This version of the immunosuppressant is designed to concentrate the therapy in the lung, where it’s needed to prevent graft rejection.