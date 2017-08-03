 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Breath Therapeutics Spins Out of PARI Pharma With $46 Million and a Ready-to-Go Phase III Drug/Device Combo



3/8/2017 5:42:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The German aerosol therapy company PARI Pharmaceuticals is spinning out a Phase III effort to develop a drug/device combo that matches an inhaled formulation of an immunosuppressant with a remotely monitored delivery device to treat a rare lung condition. And it’s recruited a trio of European venture groups, including Sofinnova Partners in Paris, to back a €43.5 million (about $46 million) round to boot it up to regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

The idea is simple. Investigators will use an aerosolized version of liposomal cyclosporine A, delivered through a nebulizer with remote monitoring technology from PARI to evaluate its effect on Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome, or BOS, a lethal orphan respiratory disease involving lung transplant rejection. This version of the immunosuppressant is designed to concentrate the therapy in the lung, where it’s needed to prevent graft rejection.

Read at News Release

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 