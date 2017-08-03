Former-Millennium's Iconic CEO Resurfaces to Helm Massachusetts Biotech XTuit

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTuit
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company
developing novel therapeutics targeting the disease-promoting
microenvironment in fibrotic diseases and cancer, today announced
the appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., as president and chief
executive officer. She also joins the company’s board of directors. Dr.
Dunsire brings more than two decades of strategic, clinical, commercial
and management experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.
She has proven leadership in developing and building the commercial
success of innovative oncology drugs, as she formerly served for eight
years as president and chief executive officer of Millennium
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which became Takeda Oncology, and prior to that
led the Novartis North American Oncology Business for more than ten
years.
The appointment of Dr. Dunsire as President and Chief Executive Officer
occurs at a time when XTuit’s pipeline of microenvironment-targeted
drug candidates is advancing toward clinical development, with the
ability to act through pleiotropic mechanisms to address multiple
pathways that cause the disease-promoting microenvironment. Based on
recent progress, the company’s most advanced drug candidates are being
developed to enter clinical study for treatment of fibrotic disease,
supported by XTuit’s novel quantitative, tissue-based biomarker platform
for efficacy prediction. XTuit’s proprietary, microenvironment-targeted
drugs have applications in two major therapeutic areas: in fibrotic
inflammatory diseases to potentially have unique, single agent,
disease-reversing activity; and in cancer to have combination activity
with immuno-oncology drugs and other cancer therapies.
“I am delighted to join XTuit and its esteemed scientific founders,
experienced investors, and the outstanding scientific team at the
company. We are at an exciting stage with strong momentum to rapidly
advance the company’s novel therapies which target master regulators in
the microenvironment to address multiple disease pathways,” said Dr.
Dunsire. “The microenvironment remains an unaddressed therapeutic
frontier. There is an increasing recognition that the microenvironment
plays a central role in fibrosis and cancer, and new insights have
emerged to guide our therapeutic approach to targeting the
microenvironment to address challenging diseases. I believe XTuit has a
rare opportunity to leverage its leadership in this field to develop
novel therapies with the potential to reverse fibrosis and transform
outcomes in cancer.”
“We welcome Deborah’s deep experience and strategic business acumen to
help build our vision and future for XTuit,” said Alan Crane, partner at
Polaris Partners and Chairman of the Board of XTuit. “Deborah’s
exceptional track record of leadership and oncology expertise as well as
a strong vision for building companies will serve XTuit exceptionally
well as we embark on the next stage of transforming leading-edge science
into important new medicines.”
Dr. Dunsire has a distinguished track record in growing large and
successful oncology businesses. In her tenure as the president and chief
executive officer of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., she transformed
the company into a biotechnology industry leader by focusing R&D
programs, advancing the product pipeline, fostering a strong corporate
culture, and building the commercial capabilities of the company.
Millennium was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in 2008
for $8.8 billion – one of the largest biotech acquisitions at that time.
Dr. Dunsire was the first woman appointed to Takeda’s board of
directors. Prior to Millennium, Dr. Dunsire led the Novartis North
America Oncology Business, playing a key role in the clinical
development and successful launch of a number of oncology products. Over
her ten-year tenure at Novartis, she increased the North American
oncology revenues from $50 million to more than $2.2 billion.
Prior to joining XTuit, Dr. Dunsire was Chief Executive Officer of FORUM
Pharmaceuticals (previously EnVivo Pharmaceuticals), a biopharmaceutical
company developing therapies for central nervous system diseases. She
has received numerous awards, the 2009 Healthcare Businesswomen’s
Association’s ‘Woman of the Year,’ the 2011 MassBIO Innovator Award, and
the 2013 Boston CEO Conference Lifetime Achievement award. Dr. Dunsire
received her medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand,
Johannesburg, South Africa.
Deborah Dunsire has been dedicated to therapeutic advances throughout
her career and she can be followed on Twitter @eradicatecancer.
About XTuit
XTuit
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing
novel microenvironment-targeted
therapeutics that act to silence activated stromal cells, hence
turning off multiple pathogenic signaling pathways that play a critical
role in driving disease processes in fibrosis and cancer. By acting
through pleiotropic
mechanisms in the microenvironment, XTuit’s therapeutics resolve
inflammation, inhibit tumorigenesis and reduce the production of
extracellular matrix – which are all processes that result in fibrosis
and hypoxia. In targeting fibrosis, XTuit compounds have the potential
to reverse the fibrotic processes underpinning multiple fibrotic
diseases. In targeting tumors, XTuit compounds normalize the cancer
microenvironment and alleviate hypoxia and solid stress, and creating a
more permissive immune environment, thereby offering, in combination
with immuno-oncology and other cancer therapies, higher therapeutic
success rates. XTuit compounds have been shown to down-regulate
stroma-induced tumor and inflammation signaling pathways to overcome
treatment resistance. The Company’s proprietary drug development
pipeline is integrated with an advanced
clinical biomarker platform to enhance and accelerate clinical
development.
The Company’s founders include Rakesh K. Jain, Ph.D., Andrew Werk
Cook Professor of Tumor Biology (Radiation Oncology) at Harvard Medical
School and Director, Edwin L. Steele Laboratory for Tumor Biology at the
Massachusetts General Hospital; Robert Langer, Sc.D., David H.
Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ronald
Evans, Ph.D., March of Dimes Chair in Molecular and Developmental
Biology and Professor and Director of the Gene Expression Laboratory at
the Salk Institute as well as Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Investigator; and Alan Crane of Polaris Partners. XTuit is backed
by leading investors, including Polaris Partners, New Enterprise
Associates, CTI Life Sciences, Arcus Ventures and Omega Funds. For more
information, please visit www.xtuit.com.