Trump's New Tweet Sends Pharma Stocks Tumbling



3/7/2017 8:20:00 AM

President Donald Trump jumped back into the debate over drug pricing on Tuesday, sending pharmaceutical stocks down again with a tweet promising to lower medicine costs for American people.

In a tweet shortly before 9 a.m. New York time, Trump said he’s working on a “new system where there will be competition in the drug industry.”

Mylan NV, maker of the EpiPen allergy shot, declined 2.4 percent to $42.97 at 9:46 a.m. in New York, while Perrigo Co. dropped 3 percent and Allergan Plc fell 2 percent.

