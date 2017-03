Trump's New Tweet Sends Pharma Stocks Tumbling

President Donald Trump jumped back into the debate over drug pricing on Tuesday, sending pharmaceutical stocks down again with a tweet promising to lower medicine costs for American people.In a tweet shortly before 9 a.m. New York time, Trump said he’s working on a “new system where there will be competition in the drug industry.”Mylan NV, maker of the EpiPen allergy shot, declined 2.4 percent to $42.97 at 9:46 a.m. in New York, while Perrigo Co. dropped 3 percent and Allergan Plc fell 2 percent.