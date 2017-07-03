Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Merck & Co.
(
MRK
),
Pfizer
(
PFE
)'s 4-Year Diabetes Alliance Pays Off With
FDA
,
EMA
Filings
Tweet
3/7/2017 8:00:17 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Merck & Co and Pfizer's four-year-old alliance in diabetes has reached fruition with the filing of three new products based on new SGLT2 inhibitor ertugliflozin.
The marketing applications – filed in the US and EU – cover ertugliflozin as a monotherapy, a fixed-dose combination of ertugliflozin and Januvia (sitagliptin), and a fixed-dose combination of the SGLT2 inhibitor and metformin.
Merck (known as MSD outside North America) and Pfizer have been working together on ertugliflozin's development since 2013, but are late to the SGLT2 inhibitor party as there are already three other drugs in the class on the market.
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
Read at
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
Read at
News Release
Related News
Backed by
Amazon
(AMZN) and Big Names Like
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY),
Celgene
(CELG) and
Merck & Co.
(MRK), Bay Area's
GRAIL
Banks $900 Million
9 Massachusetts Biotechs Facing Major
FDA
Decisions This Year
Another Drug Bites the Dust:
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Stops Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Study
3 Top Biotechs Facing Make-or-Break
FDA
Decisions This Year
Merck & Co.
(MRK)'s Alzheimer's Failure Has All Eyes and Hopes Turning to
Biogen
(BIIB)
6 Biotechs Facing Key
FDA
Decisions in March
Short Sellers Load Up on
Pfizer
(PFE) After Buyout Rumors
This Is Big News For Diabetics And Biotech Investors
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Could Finally Go on the Market; Rumored Suitors Include
Gilead
(GILD),
Pfizer
(PFE),
Novartis AG
(NVS) and
Roche
(RHHBY)
FDA
Grants Orphan Drug Designation To
ProMetic Life Sci
(PFSCF.PK)'s PBI-4050 Drug For The Treatment Of Alström Syndrome
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
News Release
•
News Release
•
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
•
News Release
•
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
•
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
•
Pfizer Inc.
•
Merck & Co., Inc.
•
Clinical - BLA/NDA/ANDA
•
Clinical - Marketing Authorization Application (MAA)
•
Diabetes, Type 1 (insulin dependent)
•
Diabetes, Type 2 (non-insulin dependent)
•
Diabetes