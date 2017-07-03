 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Merck & Co. (MRK), Pfizer (PFE)'s 4-Year Diabetes Alliance Pays Off With FDA, EMA Filings



3/7/2017 8:00:17 AM

Merck & Co and Pfizer's four-year-old alliance in diabetes has reached fruition with the filing of three new products based on new SGLT2 inhibitor ertugliflozin.

The marketing applications – filed in the US and EU – cover ertugliflozin as a monotherapy, a fixed-dose combination of ertugliflozin and Januvia (sitagliptin), and a fixed-dose combination of the SGLT2 inhibitor and metformin.

Merck (known as MSD outside North America) and Pfizer have been working together on ertugliflozin's development since 2013, but are late to the SGLT2 inhibitor party as there are already three other drugs in the class on the market.



