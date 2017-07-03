|
What An Entrepreneur Can Learn From Theranos
3/7/2017 7:30:35 AM
I have been watching Theranos and its CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, for a couple of years. I even commented in a past story on the accomplishments she and her company were able to make in attracting large funds from investors.
I have been watching first in awe of perceived accomplishments, and then feeling burned, then later vindicated, when the actual facts were disclosed. Don't get me wrong, I really wanted their efforts to have been both real and successful – they would have changed healthcare for the better. Now, that seems unlikely to be the case.
