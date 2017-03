What An Entrepreneur Can Learn From Theranos

I have been watching Theranos and its CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, for a couple of years. I even commented in a past story on the accomplishments she and her company were able to make in attracting large funds from investors.I have been watching first in awe of perceived accomplishments, and then feeling burned, then later vindicated, when the actual facts were disclosed. Don't get me wrong, I really wanted their efforts to have been both real and successful – they would have changed healthcare for the better. Now, that seems unlikely to be the case.