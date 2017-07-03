|
Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears On Slices Of Apple, University of Ottawa Reveals
3/7/2017 7:03:44 AM
Apples are a staple in most people's homes and, it seems, in science. There was Newton's apple, and the proverbial daily apple to keep your doctor away.
Now, biophysicist Andrew Pelling of University of Ottawa wants to add an apple of his own into the mix — and this one might bring with it the future of biomaterials and human tissue repair.
Many scientists thought the idea of this apple itself was a little fruity.
