How Medical Device Makers Will Gain if Neil Gorsuch Is Approved for the Supreme Court



3/7/2017 7:03:22 AM

WASHINGTON – When hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch begin later this month, questions will likely center on hot-button issues like women’s reproductive rights, travel bans, immigrant deportations and state voter identification laws.

But one of the most strongly expressed opinions Gorsuch would bring to the nation’s highest judicial body is a belief that federal law protects medical device makers from lawsuits filed by patients injured by their products.

As an appeals court judge in the U.S. 10th Circuit, Gorsuch wrote an important 2015 opinion that denied a woman the right to sue Medtronic for injuries she said were caused by the company’s improper off-label promotion of its Infuse bone graft.

Read at Star Tribune


